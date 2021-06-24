Controversial Arrests: Family calls what happened an ‘injustice,’ while Rock Hill Police say actions justified

ROCK HILL, SC. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two sides remain to Wednesday’s controversial arrests in Rock Hill. Protesters have been outside the Rock Hill Police Department on Thursday for hours, calling what happened an ‘injustice,’ demanding to see body camera footage, but RHPD said their actions were justified to restrain a suspect who they know all too well.

Rock Hill Police said one of the two suspects arrested, Ricky Price, tried to escape and hit an officer several times. Protesters said they will remain outside RHPD until the officers involved are held accountable.

Photos: Ricky Roderick Price (Left) Travis Lamont Price (Right), York County Sheriff’s Office

Protesters outside the police department have been on the bullhorn shouting outside the building for several hours Thursday. They said they want the police officers to be suspended or even fired over what happened on Wednesday evening. Family members said they’re upset over what they claim was excessive force by police, who were seen on video punching a suspect several times.

Rock Hill Police said one of the suspects hit them and another shoved them.

In the video posted to Facebook, you can see officers pushing Travis Price in the green shirt back. This is after they said Travis shoved officers and would not put his hands behind his back when they told him he was under arrest for interfering.

LINK TO FULL ORIGINAL VIDEO ON FB. Please be aware that there is profanity and the content of this video might be disturbing.

Travis was called to the scene by his brother, Ricky Price, seen in the video in a blue shirt, who had been pulled over by Rock Hill Police for a traffic violation. Police said they had prior interactions with Ricky and that’s the reason they used a K-9 to sniff his vehicle, saying they found marijuana and a gun inside.

On Thursday, Ricky Price’s attorney said his nose was broken when he was punched by police Wednesday and he’s in a wheelchair. There is police body camera video of the incident but Rock Hill Police said because this is all under review internally, and charges are still pending for the suspects, there’s no set date for the body camera video to be released.