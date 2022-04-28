CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning to you too?

Queen City News is working to find out how a road sign ended up displaying an offensive message on a Charlotte roadway.

The sign, spotted by a QCN employee, displayed the message “(expletive) YOU” near the construction zone on East Stonewall Street near I-277 around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

The sign had reportedly been displaying detours or other advisories related to the construction near Uptown.

Queen City News has reached out to City of Charlotte officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation for more information about how the message may have appeared.