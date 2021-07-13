Construction continues on Gold Line extension as delayed opening date approaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – From west Charlotte, through uptown and ending in the Elizabeth Neighborhood, thousands of neighbors in the Queen City are still waiting for the LYNX Gold Line extension to officially open to passengers.



The opening date has been delayed twice already.

Originally, CATS leaders planned to open the rail service to passengers at the beginning of 2021, but the date was pushed to the spring. Right now, CATS leaders say the service is scheduled to open within the next month, but they have yet to announce an official opening day.



Beatties Ford Road and West Trade Street have stunning views of uptown and are part of the new Gold Line extension route. Big opportunities have been promised to neighbors and business owners in the area, all tied to the $150 million project.

“We were excited because we thought it would act as a vessel, opening Uptown into the Historic West End,” said David Powell, the owner of No Grease Barber at the Mosaic Village.

Construction on the project continues along Beatties Ford Road and West Trade Street nearly three years after crews first started working.

“There were days where it was an obstacle every day, it was just a different pattern to get here,” said Powell.

Roads are now open to traffic, but FOX 46 found construction continuing on platforms, sidewalks, and the rail line itself.

CATS leaders say construction crews have been repairing minor cracks in the concrete slabs that hold the tracks in place. Testing of the line started in February, which is also the last time CATS leaders provided any media update on camera.

“Without the successful completion of these tests there is no way this project can get off the ground,” said CATS Public Information Officer Juliann Sheldon during the launch of testing in February.

CATS leaders have not provided any information about how testing is going, despite requests from FOX 46.

“Just the testing alone is exciting. To see the train coming down with passengers on it that’s going to be something special,” said Powell.

The CATS project website lists passenger service beginning in late July or August. FOX 46 has reached out to CATS leadership a number of times to see if there is a solid opening date, but they say there isn’t one yet.

Business owners near the project still anticipate the opening of the Gold Line extension will be worth the wait.

“I am just thankful I took advantage of the opportunity to get in when I got in because it’s going to be very competitive to get in over here in the next couple of years,” said Powell.



CATS leaders have blamed the delays on weather, the pandemic and protests in the Charlotte that happened last summer. Business owners FOX 46 spoke with along the route say they also haven’t been told when the project will be complete.