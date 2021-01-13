Schools confused over Mecklenburg County health director announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are concerns and confusion over Mecklenburg County’s new stay-at-home directive. Schools canceled classes on Wednesday or went online while they figure out what’s next for students, parents, and teachers.

“We had a 22-year- old die of COVID in our community, that is not acceptable,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris said the county’s youngest death and continuing skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations led her to issue a directive which says people should stay home for the next three weeks unless they absolutely must go out and if there’s a virtual option for schools, businesses, and churches, then Harris says to do that instead of meeting in-person.

“People are being exposed outside of the school system and have the ability to bring that virus into the schools, the schools will have to make their own decisions about this, as I mentioned, it is not a mandate or an order,” said Harris.

Schools were left scrambling to understand the recommendations. Charlotte Country Day canceled classes on Wednesday, other schools moved to virtual learning.

CMS is already remote now, but Thursday their board is having an emergency meeting to figure everything out.

Central Piedmont Community College has decided to keep hybrid and college transfer classes online at least until February 2nd but continues in-person trade classes.

“It’s really hard to teach a person how to be a nurse online, how to weld or how to be a chef, those things require hands-on skill attainment,” said Jeff Lowrance with CPCC.

