CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities have confirmed with Queen City News that the Concord Mills mall is on lockdown Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting.

Officials said the lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow. Concord, NC Police

A heavy police presence has been observed outside the mall.

Concord Mills security tells Queen City News that everyone was being advised to ‘stay away from the windows’ and all gates were closed.

Evacuations from the Concord Mills mall are underway.

Large police presence at the mall



Spoke with a woman who was evacuated. She says she heard about 5 gun shots inside the mall @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/Za7EhHBuBM — Taylor Young (@TaylorYoungNews) August 31, 2022

