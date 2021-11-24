Concord Mills Mall flyover bridge opens just before Black Friday madness

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Concord Mills flyover bridge officially opened on Wednesday. The $10.2 million project started in 2018 and was opened right before Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

For drivers in the area, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

There’s a trick to making the perfect cappuccino, and a trick for avoiding construction.

“Don’t trust the GPS, it sometimes leads you right into traffic and sometimes you’ve got to take a chance,” laughed Madison Haines.

The good thing is, Madison knows how to do both.

“I’ve learned what roads I need to take, what time of year it’s going to busy, after a while it just becomes second nature and you just learn what to do,” said Madison.

She works at ‘Percantile & Creamery’ off of Concord Mills Boulevard, near the mall and all the construction surrounding it.

For years, traffic has been a frustrating mess in the area. Mall traffic backs up all the lanes of traffic all around the area.

“I try to avoid this area at all costs and today this makes it even worse,” said Mike Boteilho.

A handful of construction workers watched a Concord Fire truck drive down the bridge on Wednesday, the first official vehicle on the road.

While Madison is happy to see things open up, she says she’ll stick with what she knows. Coffee and backroads.

“My coworkers will send out texts and reminders, like today’s Black Friday so leave your house earlier, so we just make sure we’re all prepared for that,” said Madison.

While the bridge officially opened up Wednesday, there’s still a little bit of work to do on it. The whole project is expected to be done by Spring 2022.