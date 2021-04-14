Concord dry ice manufacturer planning expansion to keep up with demand from COVID vaccine

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of pounds of dry ice continue to be produced at a facility in Concord, which is aiding in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. CMC Dry Ice started manufacturing the product earlier this year and the business already has plans to expand just to keep up with demand.



FOX 46 was given a behind-the-scenes look at how the company is producing dry ice. A large machine helps turn carbon dioxide into a solid. When the machine first turns on it lets out a cloud of gas.

Although the cloud looks like steam, it is actually carbon dioxide radiating off the freshly made dry ice.

The idea to make the product in Concord started about a year ago.

“From scratch to now has been quite an experience to get this up and running,” said the owner of CMC Dry Ice, Mike Coleman.

The thought of manufacturing dry ice came long before the COVID-19 vaccine and any idea the product could be used for vaccine rollout.

“We have been really busy, especially because the COVID vaccine and it being shipped on dry ice,” said sales consultant, Stephanie Vaughn.

10,000 to 14,000 pounds of dry ice can be manufactured at the facility every day.

“It’s about two hours and we can drive it down,” said Coleman.

The ice is loaded into blue tubs and shipped off to those who need it. When a tub is empty, it is shipped back using a QR code.

It’s an easy process for national retailers like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens who are using CMC Dry Ice to keep the COVID-19 vaccine cool.

“We are just helping people get back to everyday life because that is all we want to do,” said Coleman.

Coleman believes dry ice will be sustainable long after the pandemic. People have been coming in off the street to get some ice for at-home use and orders continue to pile up from other recognizable brands.

“We see a lot of meat companies that need us like Omaha Steaks, Freshly and companies that need to pack food for any perishable items,” said Vaughn.



Demand is so high that CMC Dry Ice plans to add two more machines that can produce 60,000 pounds of dry ice per day.