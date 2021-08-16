Concord church sending relief to Haiti after devastating earthquake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As local organizations, including FOX 46, send people to the grounds in Haiti, the aftermath of the earthquake hits one local church a bit closer to home.

The relationship between Friendship Southern Baptist Church in Concord and Haiti started about a decade ago. During Haiti’s devastating earthquake in 2010, Haitian Pastor Jean Eneck Desir was in the United States visiting family.

He was unable to return home at the time and found himself working in Concord as a janitor at a Cabarrus County jail. Eventually, he found his way to Friendship Southern Baptist Church.

“We were asking him about his family back in Haiti and what Haiti is like, and he told us. He said, ‘I can not describe it to you. You have to go see it,” said Friendship Southern Baptist Church Pastor Jesse Watkins.

Soon after, Watkins and his associate pastor made the trip to Haiti. The country left an imprint on their hearts.

“I know we have parents who are worried about students wearing masks in school. In Haiti, they’re worried about if their children will eat that day,” said Pastor Watkins. “An earthquake here would be devastating, but when it’s already the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, it’s even catastrophic.”

Pastor Eneck and the team at Friendship Southern Baptist church built two churches and a school in Haiti, called Friendship Baptist Church of Haiti. Pastor Eneck runs them.

Pastor Eneck says he and his community just outside Port-Au-Prince are safe from this latest earthquake, but emotionally, they are back to the same place they were in 2010.

“It’s like a nightmare. We hear the cry of people. We see how people are trying to rescue people from the brick and the block,” he said. “Inside of me is like a battle. I am fighting.”

As the country mourns and people rebuild, Pastor Eneck says the most important thing supporters from around the world can offer Haiti is their prayers.

“We can continue to pray for Haiti. To rise this nation before God. We hope when we pray, God knows. He can heal. He can touch. He can rebuild,” said Pastor Eneck.

Pastor Eneck and Pastor Watkins are currently working together to figure out the best way to support the communities most impacted by the latest earthquake.

In the meantime, Pastor Watkins says for those who want to donate to organizations in Haiti, he encourages them to look for groups that invest in Haiti’s long-term success and have an established, boots-on-the-ground presence in the country.