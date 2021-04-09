Community raises nearly $7,000 for DJ equipment stolen from well known Charlotte volunteers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Charlotte DJ’s are thanking the Queen City community for allowing them to let the music play once again.

Bethany McDonald and Jill Phillips have been DJing together for 18 years, but the music stopped last year during the COVID-19 shutdown. To fill time, the duo volunteered at the Heart Beats as One Foundation as well as tent city.

“It was just crazy how much we started working,” said Jill Phillips.

After a long day of volunteering, Bethany stopped in Plaza Midwood for dinner. She brought along the non-profits van with her DJ equipment inside.

“It was parked probably 25 feet away from me,” said Bethany McDonald.

It seems 25 feet was just far enough away for someone to get inside when no one was looking. Luckily, the restaurant had a security camera that recorded what happened.

“Right then when we were sitting outside eating you just saw the guy come up and circle the van, open the door, grab my backpack and walk away,” said McDonald.

Inside that backpack was thousands of dollars worth of DJ equipment, including hard drives, recordings, and a high-end Macbook for mixing.

“This is everything I have in the world right now, on this computer. I have pictures with my family, all of my music from 18 years of DJing, all of my mixes,” said McDonald.

Unknown to Bethany and Jill, friends jumped on their computers to assist. They started a GoFundMe and raised $3,500 in two and a half hours.

“That’s when I cried. I didn’t cry when I lost the computer, I cried when I woke up and saw this amazing gesture,” said McDonald.

In all, nearly $7,000 was raised. More than enough for Bethany and Jill to let the music play.

“It definitely restores your faith in humanity and the kindness of strangers,” said McDonald.



With COVID-19 restrictions slowly being lifted in North Carolina, the two have been able to get back in business by DJing weddings and parties every weekend with some of the new equipment they bought from the money raised.