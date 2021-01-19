Community Matters Café back open after temporary closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was back to business early Tuesday morning for the Community Matters Café in Uptown. The café closed its doors briefly after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

“We couldn’t wait to get back,” said Ed Price, the Chief Operating Officer for the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Price helps oversee the café. His team sprayed down and sanitized the 5,500 square foot building.

Price says both the residential facility and the café have had to get aggressive about cleaning procedures and mask use amid the pandemic.

The café has maintained its mission throughout the pandemic to give an additional six months of life skills training in a work environment to men and women.

At any given time, the café program averages about 20 to 24 students depending on graduation dates. People are eager to enroll, according to Price, because alcohol and drug use has skyrocketed during this challenging season.

“It feels like purpose. We serve a population that comes out of the Charlotte Rescue Mission in the café and to have these folks back and engaged it feels important and correct,”

Being out of the kitchen and café can mean isolation for many and that is not the feeling Price wants these students to have. “The idea of community is so important. It’s a connection to family and friendships in their continued recovery,” added Price.

“No one likes being put on the bench waiting to get back in the game especially when you love what you do,” said Price.

Now, the café team hopes to see more customers walk through its doors for a cup of coffee or something to eat. Every order gives back and gives a sense of purpose. During these challenging times, Price says, community truly does matter now more than ever.

“We’re all in this together,” said Price.

The café is located at 821 W 1st St near Bank of America Stadium.