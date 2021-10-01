Community inspired plant store will soon offer yoga, safe space for all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Those with a green thumb can spread their love of planting all year round with a new family owned business in Charlotte’s Ballantyne area.

The store is offering much more than just plants, soon the owners plan to add yoga as three of the employees are professionally trained as yoga instructors.



The idea for yoga is just one of dozens of unqiue ideas coming from the father-daughter duo that opened the store called Twigs & Figs.



One look inside the store off Ballantyne Commons Parkway and you’ll realize how the business got its name.

“Oh my goodness. We have hundreds of different types of plants in here right now and we have thousands of singular plants,” said owner, Treena Chaudhuri.

Chaudhuri loves plants, but wanted this plant business to be about her love for everybody.

“I wanted to create a space where people of all different background and ethnicities all felt a community space where they felt safe celebrated,” said Chaudhuri.

Not only can customers look at plants, they can nurture their own.

“It’s fun because we already have regulars coming in and we have been open only a few weeks,” said Chaudhuri.

The grand opening on Labor Day weekend didn’t come without growing pains. There was much more to worry about besides keeping the plants healthy and thriving.

“Through the pandemic there are so many risk factors, are people going to show up? Are people going to feel safe coming out? You don’t know. You can’t predict that,” said Chaudhuri.

So far, customers are showing up and sharing community workspaces in the back of store. The first customers are living by the business motto, “where plants meet people”.

“We’ve had a lot of people while they are building terrariums and they are figuring out what their creative process is they will talk to a stranger and ask for advice. So you are not only learning about plants, but you are meeting other people at the same time,” said Chaudhuri.



Starting this month the store will begin to offer classes and workshops to show how to create terrariums and moss frames. You can find more information and how to sign up by clicking here.