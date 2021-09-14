Community Café impacted by COVID-19 in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “Hi what would you like for your order today?”

Volunteers at the Community Café in Fort Mill normally ask this question inside while customers sit down at a table and wait for their food to be brought to them.

But with the seven-day rolling average of COVID cases in York County continuing to increase, they’ve had to switch up their routine.

“We want to keep people safe. The people that come here, the people that work here as volunteers,” said Don Murfin, Founder and President of Community Café.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control COVID dashboard says the moving average peaked at over 5,500 cases last week.

There were more than 3,400 cases just Monday.

So keeping people safe means switching to take-out only, with a mask.

“I think it’s more about fellowship than it is about food.”

Murfin says folks come and sit for hours, laughing and talking but now they’ll have to do it outside.

But they’re understanding and it hasn’t stopped people from coming by.

“They’ve become part of our family really,” he said.

He says the spike in cases even affected how they handle delivering food to people who can’t leave their homes.

“We just have to set a bag on their doorstep and ring a bell and back off and that’s a shame too,” he said.

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the café was pushing out more than 300,000 meals a week. Murfin says if they weren’t in the pandemic, he’s sure they’d reach about 600,000.

They’ve had to shut down one of their cafes after a positive case slipped through, but they just moved the café to another location.

He says COVID cases certainly won’t stop them from supplying a week’s worth of groceries to those in need.

“That’s what the café really is all about, loving people, helping people and just making York County a better place to live in,” he said.

Murfin says they are always looking for volunteers to help hand out food at their multiple locations. You can reach them on their Facebook page at Community Cafe USA.