Colonial Pipeline asks for August deadline to complete gas leak assessment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Colonial Pipeline filed a revised assessment of the gas leak in Huntersville Monday, and North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality posted it Thursday night.

The assessment addresses 19 of the 22 items DEQ asked Colonial to correct. Colonial is asking for August 31 to complete the work, specifically soil sampling, cross-section data of water and soil, and more wells in the plume contamination area.

Of the issues addressed Colonial’s assessment air monitoring revealed no harmful chemicals, the noise monitoring reported the average level at 53 decibels which is less than the 60 decibels allowed by Mecklenburg County. Colonial also says no petroleum has been found in any water testing.

DEQ has not filed a written response to Colonial’s filing and says it is still conducting a technical review.

As of now, a DEQ spokesperson tells FOX 46 DEQ has conducted a “completion review to see if the items requested were provided.”