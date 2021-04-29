Cocaine, heroin, and cash among items seized during search at two Lincoln County homes

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple drugs, including heroin and cocaine, pills, and cash were seized from two Lincoln County homes following a lengthy drug investigation.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, local deputies and authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force executed search warrants at two homes along Woodland Hills Trail and Maiden Highway in Lincolnton on Thursday, April 29.

Both homes were searched simultaneously and as a result the following items were seized:

2.2 pounds of Heroin

2.2 pounds of cocaine

29 pounds of marijuana

A large amount of U.S. currency

A large amount of pills believed to be fentanyl

Two people were arrested during the operation.

Eder Alberto Delgado, 38, of Lincolnton, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Francisco Javier Villanueva-Salas, 32, of Lincolnton, was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eder Alberto Delgado

Francisco Javier Villanueva-Salas

Both were placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond each.