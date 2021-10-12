Coach remembers 5-year-old girl killed in wrong way crash on I-77

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Lesslie Hornets are sharing memories of their teammate and friend, Rylee Pate. Pate was just 5-years-old and died Sunday morning, October 10, in a wrong way crash.

Pate’s mother, was driving the vehicle that was headed south in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 80. Troopers are still investigating the crash. Possible charges and toxicology results are pending.

The victims in the car headed north were killed. Jasmine Givens, 27, was the driver of the northbound car. Briasia Moore and Nykeria Moore were passengers. Each of the victims are from Rock Hill.

Rylee Pate’s cheer coach shared memories of the little girl with FOX 46.

“She came to practice, and literally from day one, she has been such a light. She’s always respectful. From day one, it was yes ma’am, no ma’am. She was always the most loud and most proud,” said Amara Thompson.

Thompson says Pate was a student at Independence Elementary where she was in Kindergarten.

“We had a game last night where we sat her picture, flowers and pompoms in her spot to honor her. All the girls came over and sat around her picture,” said Thompson, “They talked and said they missed her and shared memories.”

So far, the family has not made funeral arrangements for Rylee. We will update the story when the information is shared.