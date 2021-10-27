CMS updates pick-up policy after teacher says he was ‘knocked out’ while trying to break up student brawl at middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher says he was ‘knocked out’ during a fight at a Charlotte middle school. CMS said they’re now making changes to how children are being dismissed following the brawl involving students.

The violent incident occurred outside Ranson Middle School located at 5850 Statesville Road in Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the fight involved students and their family members after school on Tuesday.

A dance teacher told FOX 46 he was asked to help break the fight up and was knocked out.

Ranson Middle School said they are increasing safety measures during school dismissal. Beginning on Thursday, they said students need to stay inside the building until their parents arrive. The parents are also no longer allowed to leave their cars and must provide proof of ID before pickup.

But the teacher, who didn’t want his face on camera for safety reasons, told FOX 46 this happens all too often at the school and he wants more accountability for those involved.

“If things like this consistently happen, they should no longer be at the school,” he said. “We know how to teach, but I don’t think we signed up for something like this to a point where we don’t know what each day is going to be like.”

The CMS teacher told FOX 46 he does plan to press charges against the person who did this to him. Right now, he said he is recovering from a concussion at home.

Statement issued from CMS

“The safety and security of our staff and students is a top priority. An altercation involving students and family members occurred during dismissal yesterday. A staff member was injured during the incident, which is still being investigated. The school has increased safety measures for the dismissal process. These are outlined below in a message sent to families.

Good evening Raider Family. This is Principal Brown with an important update regarding afternoon dismissal. Beginning tomorrow, all car riders will remain inside until parents or guardians arrive. Parents or guardians will need to provide proof of identification and the scholar’s name and grade level. Drivers will need to drive to the end of the carpool line, following the directions of staff members in the carpool lot, remaining in vehicles at all times. Please ensure you are on the scholar’s emergency contact list. We are asking that you exercise patience as this process will take additional time, but is being put in place for additional safety measures. Thank you for your continued support. Additionally, tonight’s PTSA interest meeting has been rescheduled for a later date. Stay tuned for additional information. Have a great evening.”