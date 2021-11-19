CMS Superintendent to announce steps in handling sexual misconduct allegations amid scrutiny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston is scheduled to address steps the school district plans to take related to handling allegations of sexual misconduct Friday morning.

CMS has been under intense scrutiny for months over its handling of sexual assault complaints.

Former Myers Park High School Principal Mark Bosco was suspended and later reassigned after he came under fire after two former students sued CMS, claiming they were sexually assaulted near the school and that officials didn’t take their reports seriously.

The students said the school district did not do enough to address complaints from students.

CMS officials said “we did not make the right call” after an Olympic High School football player was allowed to play in a football game in September despite facing sexual assault charges.

Archive footage from FOX46 shows a player in an ankle monitor at last week’s game. Two sources told FOX46 that this athlete was accused in a recent sexual assault case.

The district came under fire in recent weeks after a 15-year-old student at Hawthorne Academy was suspended after she reported she was sexually assaulted in the bathroom at school.

“One day, he caught me coming out of the bathroom,” she said. “He pushed me back into the bathroom in the stall and put his hands down my pants and on my breast.”

The teen and her mother told FOX 46 that the boy in question of committing the assault even admitted it to police.

Two weeks after his admission, school officials allegedly called and said the girl lied about the situation. They said since she falsified reports, she would be suspended.

“I have to say right now, I’m more hurt and angry than anything,” her mother said.

“I don’t think they’re taking it seriously,” the victim’s mother said. “CMS isn’t taking it seriously at all.”

A large crowd of students gathered outside Hawthorne Academy on Nov. 3 demanding answers as to why victims are the ones being punished for reporting sexual assaults in their schools.

Almost a week later, the principal and assistant principal at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences High School were suspended.

CMS had recently established a Title IX task force to evaluate how the district handles accusations of sexual assault.