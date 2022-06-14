CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dreams really do come true. At least that’s how one CMS graduating senior feels.

Growing up, Desirae Powell used to draw pictures of herself dancing and singing.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do but I knew I loved performing,” Powell said with a big smile on her face. “Ever since elementary school, being on stage felt right and I felt at home.”

From performing Zanadoo on roller skates to appearing as an extra in a Hallmark movie she’s taken every opportunity. She’s danced through the halls of Northwest School of the Arts perfecting her craft for the last seven years.

The scholarship process was long and exhausting and at one point, sounded too good to be true. Powell remembers the January night she jumped on a Zoom call. Exhausted, she logged in knowing the upside could be worth it for every scholarship dollar.

“We have one more person who has a follow-up question and that’s when Lin-Manuel Miranda came on the screen and told me I got the scholarship. I thought I was dreaming,” recalled Powell.

Powell is one of 27 seniors across the country to earn a full-tuition art scholarship through the Posse Arts Program. Broadway actor and director Lin-Manuel Miranda helped fund the initiative which aims to create a diverse pipeline of leaders in the arts.

“My mom is beside herself. I’m second generation to go to college and my siblings didn’t go,” Powell said.

There’s a sense of pride among Powell’s teachers.

“When we found out about Desirae getting the scholarship we had our own little dance party. Me and some of the other teachers are just so proud and she deserves this,” said Kelly Petrere, who teaches theater for middle and high school students.

After graduation, Powell will attend The University of North Carolina School of the Arts. School leaders plan to admit 10 students through Posse Arts for fall 2022. On top of receiving full tuition plus need-based aid, Posse artists will have the chance to take part in workshops and retreats with their fellow Posse artists. Students

“It’s one of the most amazing experiences my kids could have,” Petrere added.

“I remember thinking I can’t do this. I’m not like all these other people to come out of our school so the fact it was reiterated that I could do it successfully has made me feel better about everything,” Powell explained.

Petrere’s hope for all of her students?

“Do something they are passionate about and further their talents but keep the Northwest spirit alive and doing something they love. That’s what matters to me,” Petrere said.

The reality of chasing the lights of Broadway is now little brighter thanks to her hard work and a well-known Broadway star.

Devin Gibbs, also a CMS graduate, will attend UNCSA with Powell in the School of Drama. The district will graduate around 8,500 students this spring.