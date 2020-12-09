‘Furious’ CMS parents protest full remote learning

CHARLOTTE, NC – Parents with students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are furious with the way officials are holding learning during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Erin Phillips and Jennifer Whitworth helped coordinate a protest at Midtown Park to express their feelings on remote learning.

Phillips explained, “A lot of children are not eating right now. There’s a lot of children who are not having heat right now, or internet access right now.”

She believes keeping children at home are also making them fall behind. Her daughter Libby said it’s become too much, “There’s just so much work going on. Just piles and piles of work, and I can’t keep up all the time.”

Other parents like Whitworth see no data proving children are super-spreaders and that they don’t belong in the classroom. She said, “The data shows, it’s safer to be in school. It’s best for most children to learn in school. Yes, the numbers are going up, but it’s not in this younger population.”

Middle school parent Suzanne Reynolds called her son an A and B student before the pandemic, but she said now he’s failing. Reynolds said a recent conversation with an assistant principal has her nervous they’ll move student on to the next grade, even if their flunking.

“Really upsets me, because at this point, I would rather have my son held back and learn, than to continue to be set up and fail,” she explained.

Ana Maria Temple, who’s a mother of two CMS students and identifies as a pediatrician, said remote learning is causing more children to be stressed and suffer from anxiety. She believes there’s no reason to be afraid of numbers coming from the older population, “The number one thing to do in this pandemic is to take care of your wellness… We need to support our teachers with nutritious food so they can get sleep, and mental health services.”

A petition has already been started by a group called, “Parents for Students of CMS,” in which they ask to open all CMS schools.

So far, they’ve received 1,200 signatures.

