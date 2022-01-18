CMS opts in for a ‘good old-fashioned snow day’ Tuesday due to staffing shortages amid COVID surge

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chose to give students a snow day Tuesday that they have to make up later. The district decided against a remote learning day that would have counted as an instructional day.

The CMS Board of Education gives the superintendent the lead on making the final call on whether to switch to remote learning, and it’s a double decision because weather conditions are the first call.

Charlotte roads could make for a dicey drive for any car, let alone a school bus. Even though a few side streets are still slick, the winter weekend is now rolling away from us.

“I think a lot of our folks, they just wanted a snow day, like ‘a good old-fashioned snow day,” said Elyse Dashew, CMS School Board Chairperson.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools got a ‘good old-fashioned snow day’ Tuesday.

They closed Tuesday even though they had the option to switch to remote learning.

“Honestly I feel like teachers and students and all of our staff, they are just so stretched to the brink right now with Omicron that to scramble and do remote learning, it was a lot to ask,” said Dashew.

Dashew says the district is averaging 1,000 teachers a day out because of COVID and around 120 bus driver routes are doubled up because of a driver shortage.

But that’s not the only reason CMS chose not to do remote learning.





“We know that in-person learning is the best, in-person learning works best, so that played into it,” said Dashew

District leaders were also concerned that some students didn’t get to bring their technology home, so CMS decided to do an in-person make-up day on February 21 that was already built into its calendar and won’t cut into spring break.

“When weather requires that certain schools be closed, remote learning is a good option. It’s certainly better than cutting into spring break,” said state Senator Natasha Marcus.

Senator Marcus introduced the bill that is now signed into law which allows schools up to five days of remote learning when severe weather closes the doors.

“The idea was now that COVID has taught us how to do remote learning, we know we can do it now. Let’s use that flexibility that we now have to avoid having to close all schools and instead we could use remote learning on a day that’s too snowy or too icy,” said Senator Marcus.

Other school districts, like Fort Mill Schools, chose to do virtual learning instead of having a snow day.

Statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“CMS has the option to transition schools to remote learning due to severe weather. District leaders made the decision to close schools for students today because staff would rather provide in-person learning for all students and we can do so with a make-up day.

Also, while principals instructed students and families to prepare with devices at the end of last week, CMS was concerned that a small percentage of students might not have had sufficient time to access devices for connectivity to remote learning.

District staff is monitoring the weather forecast and speaking with law enforcement and transportation officials. We will make a decision about school on Friday when forecasts become clearer in terms of the likelihood of winter weather and potential accumulation of snow or ice.“