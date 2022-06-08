CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News learned on Wednesday, the last day of school for students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, that next week CMS plans to give an update on clear backpacks.

The district abruptly halted the backpack distribution in March after it was discovered that the book bags had a cancer warning label on them that’s required by a California law, known as Prop 65.

CMS spent almost half a million dollars to buy clear backpacks. It’s just one safety measure they’re undertaking in schools.

High schools got body scanners this school year, but some elementary school parents want to see scanners in their schools, along with school resource officers.

Wednesday was the last day of school for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

Students started out the school year wearing masks because of COVID, but they were in school learning, instead of on the computer, as in years past because of the pandemic.

“It was actually more beneficial. I could see the difference in the fact that he had pre-K online and she had pre-k in school because I have those two different ages,” said Brianna Cherimond, the mom of a kindergartener at Paw Creek Elementary School.

It was a tumultuous year in CMS culminating with the firing of Superintendent Earnest Winston in April.

The school board said Winston was slow to implement safety measures like body scanners and clear backpacks.

“I don’t feel my child is safe because they don’t have metal detectors,” said Areala Cortes, a CMS parent.

Thirty guns were found on CMS campuses throughout the school year, including one that spilled onto the floor at Hopewell High School last fall.

A student fired a shot outside West Charlotte High School in December after an argument over a book bag.

No one was hit in that shooting.

“Especially with these last shootings the one in Texas and the one in Buffalo always concerned about the kids going to school, shouldn’t have to be a concern but the days we live in now, I guess that has to be a concern,” said Jamaal Andrews, a CMS parent.

The former superintendent was also criticized by the school board on his response to allegations of sexual assault at CMS schools, specifically his office interfering with a Title IX investigation at Hawthorne Academy, where students protested over the alleged sexual assaults.

It’s school safety in another way that’s topping the list of issues on the minds of parents as they wrap up an unforgettable year in CMS.

“I would like a security guard in the school and metal detectors I feel it’s very necessary,” said Cortes.

Elementary schools in CMS do not have school resource officers, but they are in K-8, middle and high schools.