Full remote learning? CMS set to discuss

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will vote on whether to make changes to in-person learning on Tuesday, possibly going fully remote again.

This has some local parents furious – who want their children in the classroom. Two Charlotte parents organized a protest Tuesday evening at Midtown Park.

The event, called CLT Rally for Open Schools, began at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Join CMS parents and students in support of open schools,” the flyer read. “Bring masks and signs.”

Children chanting, “We need school,” ahaead of the @CMSboard meeting tonight. Tune in at 5 to hear from organizers who want schools full reopened. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/4A2GIX0IhJ — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) December 8, 2020

The organized protest also has a change.org petition at change.org/parentsforstudentsofcms. So far, the online petition has collected more than 1,000 signatures. Their goal is 1,500.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, declaring North Carolina will enter a modified Stay-at-Home Order.

The new rollback restrictions will take affect this Friday, Dec. 11th until at least Friday, Jan. 8th, 2021.

“This order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours,” Gov. Cooper said.

