CMS committed to replacing deteriorating track at Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is “committed” to replacing the track at Harding High School after complaints of poor conditions, the Charlotte Branch of the NAACP announced Friday.

The NAACP said CMS representatives held two meetings with representatives from the organizations about the maintenance of the track conditions.

In April, the school’s booster president, Matt Morrow, posted pictures showing that pieces of the track had been cut out. The holes were refilled, but the track was uneven.

Morrow said crews did make repairs at the track, adding they didn’t solve the root of the problem.

“Our football field drainage issue caused the track issue that we’re currently dealing with and it’s been well documented with CMS officials,” Morrow said.

Morrow said they’d been asking CMS for adequate sports facilities for years. The booster club, the team, and its coach call the current repairs a mere band-aid.

According to the NAACP, the school district is working with a design team and reported that the estimated cost to replace the track will be $90,000. A replacement plan will be presented to the Board of Education for approval.

Officials said it could take around six months to install the replacement track.