CMPD’s Crisis Response Team to ‘double in size’ by the end of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – By the end of the year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s Crisis Response Team will double in size.

The program has been successful in its mission to connect people in the community with proper mental health services.

This year alone, the Crisis Response Team has responded to more than 2,300 calls for service and more than 600 community members have been connected to outside assistance through the organization.

The program was created in April of 2019 to help connect people in the community to proper mental health services. Assigned officers partner with licensed mental health clinicians to de-escalate incidents where mental health services might be needed. By expanding, more lives will be saved.

“Through this work, we can increase the number of community members we are able to reach and touch the lives of and impact them in a positive way, resulting in lives saved and preventing more dire outcomes.”

Right now, there are six teams in place but there will be 12 teams of officers and clinician partnerships by the end of the year to better serve the needs of the community.