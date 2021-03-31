‘Someone knows’: CMPD says community has got to help find shooting suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held its weekly briefing on the city’s current events.

Two Tuesday shootings, possibly related and involving juveniles including a 7-year-old girl who was wounded, were the focus of the briefing.

CMPD said they have some leads and expect to charge multiple suspects in the ‘near future.’

The first shooting occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Hovis Road. Two juveniles were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting occurred on Marble Street where a 7-year-old girl was struck and wounded. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. “All she was doing was playing in her own yard,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD said Wednesday they struggled at the scene Tuesday to gather witnesses, and more specifically, witnesses who were willing to disclose information on the possible suspects.

“Someone knows who did it,” CMPD said.

There are no suspects in custody yet, however, people of interest have been identified.