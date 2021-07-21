54 sex assaults involved victims 16 or under in ’21, up 93% year-over-year

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Police said they have reviewed 54 sexual assault cases involving victims 16 and under so far in 2021, an increase of 93% year-over-year.

The department said a vast majority of those cases involved individuals who were known to the victim. Just 28 cases were reported in 2020.

Sergeant Allison Rooks with the CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit did not specifically cite the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the alarming increase, however, they did cite school being back in session, and extracurricular activities, and a delay in reporting to the department’s Crimes Against Children’s unit.

In addition to those numbers, CMPD said 98 adult rape cases had been reported so far this year, some of which were reported in 2021, however, others of which had happened in previous years. 81 were reported in 2020.

Less than 10 percent of those cases involved strangers.