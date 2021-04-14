CMPD talks taser, gun training in wake of deadly Minnesota shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD discussed its training methods and procedures with employees regarding tasers and guns in wake of the deadly Minneapolis officer-involved shooting.

During its Wednesday weekly news conference, officials discussed training exercises to substantially differentiate drawing a gun versus the taser.

The comments come in the wake of this week’s deadly officer involved shooting in Minnesota.

Officer Kim Potter resigned on Tuesday, and was arrested on Wednesday and is facing manslaughter charges. Potter accidentally used a gun and not a taser, killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, during a traffic stop on Sunday. The police chief also resigned.

CMPD said more mental thought has to be put into drawing the taser, which is on the opposite side of the draw, and that the gun is located on the draw side and the strong visual side of the officer.