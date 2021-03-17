THEFT RING: CMPD seizes more than $350K in stolen products in retail thefts over the last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department seized more than $350,000 in stolen products from countless retail thefts over the last year.

In a virtual news conference on Wednesday, CMPD leaders said the department has been focused on organized retail crime. Six hundred cases were being investigated, more than $350,000 worth of products were seized, and 400 arrests were made over the last year.

Detectives said one case returned nearly $100,000 in products. CMPD said it’s partnering with the district attorney’s office on solving these crimes.

CMPD said its retail theft task force comprises of about 13 detectives and ten divisions, utilizing some surrounding agencies in the jurisdiction.

In one instance, thieves stole $21,000 worth of cosmetic store products in about three minutes.

Detectives are looking for information about these suspects, and encourage anyone with information to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600.