CMPD seeks help in finding missing 11-year-old girl with medical condition

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing female who suffers from a medical condition.

Police received the call regarding Lakeisha Washington, 11, around 2 p.m. on Saturday from a residence on Mulberry Pond Road, which is near Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte. She was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving her home.

Officials say Washington suffers from a medical condition and did not specify what the condition is, however, she is without her medication, according to the police report.

Washington is 5’5″, 150 pounds with long, black hair. It is unclear what she was last seen wearing.

K-9, helicopter and multiple officers are taking part in the search so far.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

