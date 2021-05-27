CMPD officer shoots, injures armed suspect in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer shot and injured an armed suspect Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Officers said the shooting occurred at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road. CMPD said officers were attempting to speak with a person who matched the description of a suspect who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the Royal Inn Hotel.

As officers approached the person, they attempted to run away. During the foot pursuit, the person fired a shot at officers. The officers perceived a lethal threat and one officer fired back, striking the armed suspect, CMPD said. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital and now undergoing surgery, CMPD said.

No officers were injured in this incident, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, per protocol. SBI has taken over the investigation.

