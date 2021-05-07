CMPD officer saves 15-year-old’s life after found shot, heavily bleeding on the ground in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is being credited with saving a 15-year-old’s life after the teen was found shot and heavily bleeding on the ground after attempting to sell personal property in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at 4430 The Plaza.

According to CMPD, a third-shift officer was in the area of Eastway and The Plaza when he heard gunshots and immediately began searching the area for anyone injured.

Just moments later, the officer located a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds on the ground, heavily bleeding. The CMPD officer was able to apply tourniquets to the teen while waiting for Medic.

While other CMPD officers were out searching for the shooters, the Real-Time Crime Traffic Center assisted and saw a silver Ford Fusion leaving the crime scene at a high rate of speed.

The Aviation Unit was able to locate the suspect vehicle and once CMPD officers found it and pulled the car over, four people inside jumped out and ran from the scene.

CMPD officers were able to take two juvenile suspects into custody near Countryside Drive. The two other suspects were able to escape and have not yet been apprehended, police said.

The two juveniles who were taken into custody have been charged with attempted murder. Both are being held at Jail North with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the 15-year-old victim is this case was merely trying to sell personal property and the incident turned violent.

Anyone with additional details about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.