CMPD officer breaks ankle, leg in 3 places while chasing armed suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is recovering in the hospital after breaking his ankle and leg in three places while chasing an armed suspect.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shared a photo of Officer Ben Powell on social media, asking folks to please keep the officer in their thoughts and prayers.

According to CMPD, Officer Powell was chasing an armed suspect involved in a shooting on foot in north Charlotte when during the chase, he jumped into a creek, and broke his ankle and leg.

Officer Powell has been serving the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community for three years and is scheduled for surgery this upcoming Monday.

“Ben epitomizes the sacrifice CMPD officers routinely deliver to keep our community safe,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Friday.