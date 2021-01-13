CMPD launches new internal and community transparency initiative

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — CMPD is launching a new initiative to bridge the gap in communication and relations within the department and the greater Charlotte Mecklenburg community.

The event was discussed during the department’s weekly news conference at 10:30 on Wednesday.

The core four principles of Coestat 2021 are crime management, professional accountability, community collaboration and employee wellness.

Meanwhile, in discussing current events, officials said no requests have been made to send resources to Raleigh regarding various reports about violent protests taking place across the county at state capital buildings. CMPD said last week that they will be sending some resources to Washington D.C. for next week’s inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden. There have been no credible threats received by CMPD pertaining to last week’s D.C. riots.

Regarding Tuesday’s announcement by Mecklenburg County health director Gibbie Harris recommending a 3-week directive to curb the spread of coronavirus, CMPD said it will continue to follow and work with county leaders on enforcing the rules.

