CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is now investigating three homicides, all of which happened in the past 24 hours.

The family of 16-year-old Jaylen Foster is numb and in disbelief. Police charged a 14-year-old with murder, saying he gunned Foster down this weekend in north Charlotte.

“About 5 to 10 minutes and that was it,” said the teen’s stepfather.

Stephon Davis says he’s trying to hold it together for the rest of the family.

“Just stop,” he said, “It ain’t worth it. It’s not worth it. Put them down. That’s it!”

His son and two other teens were outside at Trinity Park Apartments when Davis says someone drove by and shot them. Both friends were taken to the hospital. One was shot in the neck, the other in the leg.

“We’ve got to come together on this,” said CMPD Major Ryan Butler. “We don’t want to have a 2021 like we had in 2020.”

Last year, there were 120 homicides. By September, there were 82 compared to this year’s total of 67.

“I don’t know what it is, and half of them are just teenagers, like babies,” Davis told FOX 46.

Recent homicides with a lack of information have police and community members frustrated.

“Every time you hear about a story like this, you say, ‘Oh, it’s somebody else,’ but it could just as easily be your own family or a friend,” said Charlotte resident Taddes Korris.

Early Monday morning, someone found a woman dead at an art studio on East 22nd Street in NoDa, and over the weekend, a shooting on Springview Road took another person’s life and hurt two others.

Korris said, “I hope we can find ways to better solve our problems in the community here in Charlotte.”

Family at one scene says masks made it hard to identify the suspects.