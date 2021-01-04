CMPD investigating an armed carjacking on Sunday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Sunday evening.

Officers responded the incident at the 2800 block of Kendrick Drive with a reported three suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600, where they have the option to provide that information anonymously.

