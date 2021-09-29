CMPD: Altercation between two men led to light rail shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said an early morning shooting Wednesday on the light rail train was the result of an altercation between two men.

CMPD said all parties involved have been interviewed and there was no mention of an arrest. When asked by FOX 46 Reporter Robin Kanady if the shooting was in self-defense, CMPD said that it was possible.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, near 3700 South Boulevard. One person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

An initial investigation revealed that a train, packed with people, became the scene of a verbal dispute between two men before one of the men involved let off a gunshot, injuring the other, police said.

This remains an open and active investigation.