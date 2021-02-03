Burglar arrested in series of break-ins at west Charlotte bars and eateries

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in a string of burglaries at a group of popular Charlotte bars and eateries that occurred over the last week, CMPD said on Wednesday.

Officials began investigating a series of break-ins Saturday night after receiving reports of about five commercial break-ins that appeared to be related.

Sergeants and officers the following night made it a point to be in the area and, coincidentally, three separate alarm calls were received in the same area and a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Avila-Raudales was located and arrested. He was caught fleeing an attempted robbery at Tryon House on Monday. He has been tied to 11 incidents. Avila-Raudales was staying in a yet-to-be-identified hotel and a search of his room produced more evidence of thefts, police said.

Pollo Campero, Queen Park Social, Tryon House, Protagonist, and Sugar Creek Brewing Company all reported break-ins over the last week. All of those businesses are located near where I-77 and Billy Graham Parkway cross paths.

