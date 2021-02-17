CMPD seeing fraudsters are taking advantage of pandemic business relief

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD held its weekly news conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Identity theft was the focus on Wednesday for CMPD citing a rise in crimes involving the online auto theft purchase process.

CMPD also said there is a rise in fraudulent activities involving individuals applying for small business loans and unemployment benefits, and taking advantage of pandemic-related relief that would otherwise not be applicable to them. Jamel Johnson, 31, was arrested in April for applying for a $10,000 credit loan at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union on Ashley Road. Johnson attempted to use someone else’s identity. An investigation found multiple cases related to Johnson. He along with co-conspirators attempted to obtain over $1 million in bank loans when all was said and done.

Officials also addressed the homeless encampment in North End. CMPD has been an integral part in monitoring and protecting the homeless encampment ‘Tent City,’ which on Tuesday received an order by the Mecklenburg County Health Department to break up. The homeless living on the premises have until Friday at 5 p.m. to vacate.

CMPD says they will have minimal involvement on Friday and that, instead, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will oversee the operation. CMPD says they will only respond if it is under emergency circumstances.