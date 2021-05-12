CMPD: Don’t hoard gas and travel only for essential needs

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD held its weekly update on the city’s latest trends and current events.

The event was held virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the Uptown headquarters.

CMPD discussed the gas shortage following the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that has rocked towns up and down the eastern seaboard. CMPD said that while hoarding is not illegal, it is not encouraged and that during this time, only essential travel is suggested.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD also encouraged those who are in a position to check on elderly neighbors to do just that. They have not yet responded to any reports of gas rage or incident at the pay pump.

Officials said they are not yet concerned about their own department and its vehicle fleet regarding the shortage.

On Friday, the Colonial Pipeline was attacked by hackers who demanded ransom. Since then, the pipeline has remained shut down and reps say they hope to have the pipeline back up and running by the end of the week.