CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Cameras are watching your every move on North Carolina interstates, but they aren’t there to spy on you or look for speeders. In fact, except in rare cases, they aren’t monitored by anyone from Highway Patrol.

The cameras are monitored by employees at NCDOT. Compared to one year ago, there is a noticeable difference in the number of cars on the road.

"If anyone drives in the Charlotte area you can see traffic has picked back up,” said NCDOT Regional ITS Engineer, Jeffery D'Arruda.

Traffic in and around the Queen City, including Mecklenburg, Gaston, Cabarrus, Union and Iredell County, is tracked in a giant room with 24 monitors from floor to ceiling.

165 cameras and 34 digital highway signs from across the Charlotte region can be monitored in the room at the Metrolina Regional Transportation Management Center, located near I-85 in Northeast Charlotte.

At least four people are in the “command center” at one time, looking for traffic trouble.