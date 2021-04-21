CMPD reports over 40 road rage incidents in 2021 so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There have been more than 40 cases of road rage incidents in Charlotte so far this year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said Wednesday.

Officials said 20 of the cases involved guns being drawn.

Police have made 10 arrests from the reported incidents, stemming from aggressive driving, perceived aggressive driving and traffic accidents.

CMPD officials said the uptick could be a result of more drivers on the road as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Some tips to avoid a road rage incident includes:

Don’t tailgate Lay off the horn Do not confront another driver If someone is driving slowly, keep in mind they might be lost Use hand gestures wisely. Keep gestures positive

Police encourage anyone who is in a road rage situation to call 911 immediately.