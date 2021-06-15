CMPD: Shooting suspect firing at officers ‘narrowly’ missed

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD gave an update on Tuesday regarding a recent string of violent crimes around the City of Charlotte that have resulted in life-threatening situations.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Officers said all the events resulted in peaceful resolutions.

Last Thursday near Hickory Grove, officers responded to calls regarding a shooting inside a residence. Officers successfully talked the suspect out of fthe home. Four firearms were found in the home.

On Saturday officers responded to calls regarding gunshots in a home on Middle Valley Court. The suspect produced a gun and then began shooting again inside the home, which is when officers took cover. SWAT again was called in and the suspect was apprehended.

There were no injuries for either the officers or the suspects in these violent incidents.

CMPD said mental health is a serious issue and a noticeable problem among these suspects, and that they are working to try to have a mental health expert inside CMPD patrol cars so that they can be utilized on the scene of a potential violent crime.