446 guns stolen from car break-ins this year, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An alarming increase in guns being stolen from car thefts has CMPD cautioning gun owners to either lock their firearms or leave their guns at home, officers said during a weekly news conference on Wednesday.

“We are seeing a significant increase in car break-ins, up about 54 percent,” Central Division Cpt. Brad Koch said during the news conference.

4100 vehicles have been broken into so far this year while 446 guns have been stolen from car break-ins. Night clubs, hotels, parking lots have been prime locations for this type of theft.

302 arrests have been made in 2021 of felons in possession of a firearm in addition to 40 juveniles who were in possession of a gun.

CMPD said these guns are being used, not to show off, but in violent crimes.