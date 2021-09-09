CMPD: Dog shelters are full, seeking adopters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control Division tells FOX 46 their dog shelters are completely full.

The agency said the situation has gotten so bad they’ve had to reach out to the media for help.

“The situation has quickly become urgent,” Dr. Josh Fisher said. “Shelters are always more crowded in the summer months and this year has not been any different. We have monitored the situation closely the past few months and have finally reached a point that we need to reach out to the media to share our message and share our urgent need with the community.”

They’re asking anyone who’s considering adopting a dog to get out this weekend, and do it.

Animal Care officials said people can even come pick up a dog to take home for a ‘staycation,’ making room for more dogs to come in who need help.

Take a dog on a Staycation for a long-weekend

A Staycation is available to people who cannot commit to adopting a pet but want to help by taking a dog home for up to five days to give it a break from the shelter environment and provide it the benefits and experience of living in a loving home.

Foster a dog

Consider a longer term foster assignment. Fostering reduces long-term boarding of animals who can suffer from kennel stress which often leads to behavior issues. Foster-centric is a trending term that describes a new model for animal sheltering. It puts animals who are ready to adoption in homes in the community, leaving space at the shelter for the animals who need special care or management.

Adopt

If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, there is not better time than now. Adopting one animal will save two lives: by saving the one you adopt and the one who takes its place.