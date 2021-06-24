CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings inspired by Chick-fil-A, training staff on how to make a better impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has launched a new customer-experienced vision. Chief Jonny Jennings said the idea stemmed from a trip to Chick-fil-A.

“I said, ‘You know what? Every time I come here the employees are friendly, the food is consistent, I leave feeling valued as a customer,’” Jennings said.

Jennings said it was a feeling he envisioned his staff and officers leaving on the 600,000 people they serve each year.

“I felt like there is a need to readjust and re-evaluate how we interact with the community,” CMPD Chief Jennings said.

The department reached out to the company’s customer service consulting firm DiJulius Group.

“He said, ‘Do you have any police background, history, work?’ I said, ‘No I don’t.’ He goes, ‘That is exactly what we are looking for,’” the president of the company John DiJulius said.

The firm teaches clients how to become a better brand for their customers through training and education.

“It just makes me first treat you like a human and then second as the professional side to have more empathy and compassion,” DiJulius said.

Chief Jennings said 40 staff members have gone through the program and will train all 2,500 employees department-wide.

“We know that racism is real and no amount of training in the world can change what is in the heart of man,” President of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP Rev. Corine Mack said.

Mack is said police departments need to make aggressive changes, like rigorous background checks for officers.

“If you go into any are with the mindset that people are criminals or bad people, you are going to respond in a different way. You are already on high alert because of your bias” Rev. Mack said. “Trust won’t come overnight, it will take a long intentional process of engaging brown and black people.”

CMPD Chief Jennings said the new customer experience vision will train officers to be accountable, but also celebrate good behavior.

“It’s going to be implemented and embedded in how we evaluate each other through the department and not just to capture when we don’t do things appropriately, but we want to be more focused too on when we catch officers doing the right thing,” Chief Jennings said. My goal is that we can accomplish that and be a much better department than we are today.”