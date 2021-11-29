CMPD Animal Care & Control uses new adoption events, color-coded meter to deal with high capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders at CMPD Animal Care & Control want to finish off the year strong with more adoptions to help meet a yearly goal. The week of Thanksgiving, the shelter reported only seven kennels were open for dogs. During that time the organization was caring for more than 250 animals.



It has been a busy year for the shelter. Back during the first week of September, CMPD Animal Care & Control was at maximum capacity for dogs. Officers and volunteers put out a plea to the public, leading to freed up space.



To help notify the public of what is happening at the shelter, there is now a new color-coded meter being used to show how full the shelter is.



“Basically what we have learned is most of the intake that is coming in is stray dogs,” said Melissa Knicely from CMPD Animal Care & Control.

This year there has been a substantial increase in dogs month to month. When the shelter was nearly full in September, 450 animals were brought in that month alone. It is a stark contrast from 2020 when stray intakes were below 400.

“So a lot of what was happening was people were quarantining, they weren’t seeing these loose animals and they weren’t bringing them in,” said Knicely.

People are again out and about and animal care and control officers are heading to more calls. Some dogs brought in are going unadopted for weeks.

“We look very carefully at what is called length of stay. That is very important in shelters. Our stray dogs that are typically the bigger ones that are more than 50 pounds, they are going to have longer lengths of stays here usually,” said Knicely.

To help cut back on the length of stays and prevent another full shelter the public can find the new color-coded meter inside the shelter, online and on social media.

“Cause if you’re thinking about adopting and you see that our meter is in the higher area. That might encourage more people to come and seriously look into it,” said Knicely.

For the first time ever the shelter held an in-person adoption event at South Park Mall on Black Friday. 9 dogs and 3 cats were adopted at the event.