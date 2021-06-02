CMPD Animal Care and Control ready to use new mobile adoption/rescue unit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Employees at CMPD Animal Care and Control are looking forward to a new way to get pets adopted. The pandemic put a pause on mobile adoption events, but that’s all about to change.

Despite not having a mobile adoption event since February 2020, CMPD Animal Care and Control workers say the save rate is sitting at about 89% right now. That’s about 1% off their goal of 90% or more. Employees hope the return of mobile adoptions to help increase the save rate.



Workers at CMPD Animal Care and Control jokingly say their new adoption trailer looks like something out of a local carnival, but it’s serving a much more important role.

At least 40 adoptable pets can be placed inside the trailer comfortably in cages, with heat or air conditioning. They’ll be transported in style straight to people who’ll hopefully become their forever family.

“It’s a game changer for us,” said David Shrewsbury from CMPD Animal Care and Control.

The former mobile units were old CMPD crime lab vans. The new trailer has the perks of an offsite adoption center.

“This trailer can actually stay outfitted with all the equipment we need. It’s self-contained as it has its own water supply and generator,” said Shrewsbury.

The generator and water supply make the unit perfect for emergency situations. Animal Care and Control workers have been called out to multiple emergencies over the past few years, including in 2016 for Hurricane Matthew.

Staff helped save 16 dogs in Edgecomb County and feed dozens of other pets that were left behind. “If there are any animals that need to be transported back they can be transported safely and comfortably inside this piece of equipment,” said Shrewsbury.



CMPD Animal Care and Control was able to buy the trailer with money already in their budget.