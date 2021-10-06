CMPD: 14-year-old Charlotte girl missing for more than a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than one week.

Nataly Rodriguez was last seen shortly after 6:40 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in the 7400 block of Merrily Lane. She was seen leaving in a gray vehicle and has not returned.

Rodriguez’ parents tell CMPD they are concerned for her safety. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez is asked to call 911 immediately.