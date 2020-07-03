‘Cluster’ of COVID-19 cases reported at Iredell County childcare facility

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell County Health Department received confirmation on July 2 of a ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases at Primrose School of Lake Norman.

At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases in a school or child-care facility to be a ‘cluster.’

NCDHHS refers to this as a “cluster” rather than an “outbreak” because of the setting, as it is difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community.

The Primrose School of Lake Norman took immediate action by closing the school and sanitizing the environment when the initial case was identified, county health officials said.

The school will remain closed until July 13 with plans to do additional deep cleaning.

The health department continues to monitor this situation and conduct contact tracing to identify persons who may have come into contact with an infected person. The owners of Primrose School of Lake Norman are working closely with the Iredell County Health Department to ensure all precautionary protocols are followed upon reopening.

The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all schools and child-care providers to follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A key part of these directives includes strict adherence to infection prevention practices such as promoting healthy hygiene practices, monitoring the health of staff prior to their entrance into the building, elevated cleaning, sanitizing, proper ventilation, and promoting social distancing.

