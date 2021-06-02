CLT woman who bought Louis Vuitton with fraudulent COVID funds pleads guilty

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte woman used a shuttered retail clothing business to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the regional US Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Jasmine Clifton, 24, pled guilty to the charges.

Clifton fraudulently obtained pandemic small business relief funds under a loan application for Jazzy Jas, a retail clothing business that had closed a while ago.

$149,000 was obtained in mid-August and were deposited directly into Clifton personal bank account. Investigators discovered the funds were taken for personal use at multiple diamond stores, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton, among other retail outlets.

Clifton has not yet been sentenced.